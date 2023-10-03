As bush fire danger ratings are set to high on the Mid North Coast a local author is getting ready to launch her first children's book 'A Blaze in the Bush'.
Kathleen Luyckx says waking up in recent mornings to the smell of bush fires has brought back memories of 2019, reminding her of the reason she wrote 'A Blaze in the Bush'.
"Worldwide, these kind of disasters are happening more often," said Ms Luyckx.
Preschool teacher turned author, this is Ms Luyckx's first published book and her newfound avenue to educating children.
Inspired by the bush fires that devastated Australia in 2019, Ms Luyckx's wrote 'A Blaze in the Bush' with the anticipation that the younger generation will soon be asking questions.
The book is written for children aged 3 to 8, and while this age group may not remember the 2019 bush fires, Ms Luyckx expects they are starting to hear adults talk of those times, and of recent bush fire seasons.
"It's something that people are talking about...the children do hear it," she said.
Ms Luyckx says it is important for the future generation to have a good understanding of bush fire seasons, which look set to become more and more prevalent.
"I think it's good for them to be aware of the environment changing," she said.
"The book helps to educate kids about challenging topics in a child-friendly and accessible way...it puts it into a world that children understand."
The author believes children want an honest view of the world and that story-telling is a suitable outlet to touch on difficult topics.
"With some guidance [children] can handle quite a lot," said Ms Luyckx.
In this way 'A Blaze in the Bush' delves into the harsh reality of loss of habitat and animals as a result of bush fires. Alongside the tough truths, the book explores best ways to manage a fire and nature's ability to revive itself.
"It has a hopeful ending to it," said Ms Luyckx.
'A blaze in the Bush' has some local references dotted throughout the pages.
While connections to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital may be subtle, the main character is named directly after Port Macquarie woman Julie Fletcher who passed away as a victim of the 2019 fires.
"I reached out to the family and got approval to name my character after Julie," said Ms Luyckx.
A book launch event, story time and signing session will be held at Home at Roto on Thursday, 5 October 5 at 1:30 pm, next door next to the koala hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.