Alban Place is set to provide an access point for the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall repair work.
But Port Macquarie-Hastings Council ruled out Town Green east and Hay Street as a secondary access point to the site.
The council agreed to permit the closure of Alban Place, including the adjoining car park and selected areas of open space at the breakwall head, subject to the endorsement of traffic management plans to the Local Traffic Committee.
It will require Transport for NSW to open the southern portion of Alban Place and the adjoining car park over weekends from October to March, and for the spring, summer and autumn school holidays, if the project is in progress at those times, ensuring safety of public access is maintained.
The council did not support construction vehicle movement routes using the Town Green east area.
Transport for NSW hoped to secure access to Alban Place and the Town Green east for the breakwall project scheduled to start in 2024.
The new design focuses on breakwall repairs and boosting accessibility by incorporating a footpath with improved disability access. The breakwall repair is a state government project.
Mayor Peta Pinson put forward the nine-point motion which was carried at the council meeting on Thursday, September 21.
"This motion today I believe balances the ability for the state government to undertake the project and for council to minimise what will be an enormous impact on our community for the duration of the project," she said.
Cr Pinson said to permit the construction traffic to use the eastern end of Town Green would further spread the impact on the community and surrounding businesses.
"I acknowledge that by denying Transport for NSW access to the Town Green east will see the project lengthen substantially, however, the cost to business, amenity, tourism, and the condition of our surrounding infrastructure is too great a price for our community to pay, in my view," she said.
Cr Lisa Intemann put forward an amendment would have allowed access to Alban Place but deferred consideration of the request to access Town Green east so Transport for NSW could provide further information.
She said that would ensure councillors had "all the proper information available" so they can at least properly consider reducing the time impost on the community.
Cr Nik Lipovac spoke in support of the amendment.
"I think we all feel like we haven't received the entire picture at this point in time," he said.
But Cr Adam Roberts said they could give Transport for NSW a definitive answer right now.
Cr Roberts said he would "absolutely not like to see potentially hundreds, if not thousands of truck movements going through our CBD".
Cr Rachel Sheppard appreciated the intent of gathering further information but supported the Alban Place access point.
Cr Danielle Maltman expressed her strong opposition to a secondary access using the Town Green east to Hay Street.
The amendment was lost. The councillors then carried the motion put forward by the mayor in a six to one vote.
Cr Lauren Edwards said she didn't have enough information and abstained from the final vote.
NSW Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office acting director Doug Walker said Transport for NSW Maritime is disappointed by the council's rejection of the proposal to use Hay Street as a second access point for the southern breakwall repair project, as this decision will add months to the duration of the project.
"We remain committed to delivering these essential repairs to the southern breakwall in an effective and efficient way for the people of Port Macquarie," he said.
"We want to get in and get out as quickly as possible to minimise the impact this work will have on the community, including local businesses.
"Our team will continue to explore options for truck movements that will help reduce how long the repairs take and continue to engage with the local community to discuss ways we can minimise disruption."
