Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

One access point secured for Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall repairs

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alban Place at Town Beach will act as an access point to the breakwall during the repair project. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Alban Place at Town Beach will act as an access point to the breakwall during the repair project. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Alban Place is set to provide an access point for the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall repair work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.