Crowd delighted by humpback mother and calf in the Hastings River at Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Holidaymakers and locals in Port Macquarie were treated to a special sight over the weekend, with a mother humpback whale and calf visiting the Hastings River.

