Holidaymakers and locals in Port Macquarie were treated to a special sight over the weekend, with a mother humpback whale and calf visiting the Hastings River.
Onlookers gathered along the breakwall on Sunday morning, October 1 after the pair entered the river on a strong current.
ORRCA volunteer Leigh Mansfield said the whales were travelling south close to shore before the young calf was caught in a strong current near the Hastings River mouth.
"The currents have been up and I think the calf was caught in a rip which pulled them into the river," he said.
"The mother could have easily gotten herself out, but the young calf was struggling against the strong current."
The pair were uninjured and moved on when the tide changed.
"They were in the river from about 7.30 in the morning until 10.30am," Mr Mansfield said.
"They weren't in any danger and weren't injured, but what did pose a danger to them was boats and jetskis.
"They put on a great show for the crowd that gathered to see them. Hundreds of people came down to the breakwall to watch."
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie, National Parks and Wildlife Services and ORRCA volunteers worked together to monitor the two whales and ensure they were protected from vessels getting too close.
This sighting of a mother and calf in the Hastings River comes just two months after a rare southern right whale and her young calf were also seen in the Hastings River before continuing on their journey south.
"It's not uncommon for whales with their calves to travel south closer to shore in shallow waters," Mr Mansfield said.
"We expect to see more of that as the southern migration continues and boats and jetski riders should be aware of this and maintain distance between them and the whales."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.