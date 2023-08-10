Port Macquarie News
Excited crowd as southern right whale and calf cruise into the Hastings River

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
An estimated 17-metre southern right whale and her young calf were spotted near the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall on Thursday morning, August 10, drawing lots of excited onlookers.

