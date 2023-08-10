An estimated 17-metre southern right whale and her young calf were spotted near the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall on Thursday morning, August 10, drawing lots of excited onlookers.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) were alerted to the pair about 7.30am by a staff member who was surfing near the breakwall.
Concerned members of the public also contacted NPWS and ORRCA after the whales entered the Hastings River mouth.
ORRCA volunteer Leigh Mansfield said both whales are not in any danger.
"She's just being a normal mother with her baby," he said. "They do come in where it's nice and calm.
"She's not in any danger whatsoever."
ORRCA and NPWS believe the whale is the same one that was spotted off Coffs Harbour last week, but are waiting for confirmation.
The pair have continued to hang around the river mouth and the breakwall throughout the morning, with a large crowd of onlookers gathering to catch a glimpse of the rare sight.
NPWS area manager Shane Robinson said while it's uncommon for the whales to enter the Hastings River, it is normal behaviour for the species.
"We do get a small number of southern right whales that travel up to the North Coast each year," he said.
"These whales are a threatened species and it's estimated there are less than 270 individuals remaining in the south-east Australia southern right whale population."
ORRCA volunteers and NPWS will continue to monitor the whale and her calf.
"There doesn't appear to be any entanglement and they aren't distressed," Mr Robinson said.
Marine Rescue has put a four-knot speed limit for boats entering and exiting the Hastings River.
NPWS staff are also out on the river in a wildlife rescue vessel monitoring the situation.
"Boats have to slow right down for her because we don't want to harass her in any way. The baby is very young," Mr Mansfield said.
Onlookers are also encouraged to not fly drones over the whales.
"Anyone that hasn't seen a southern right should come down and have a look, they are pretty rare here," Mr Mansfield said.
