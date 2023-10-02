Port Macquarie's Rick Thomson-Jones is happy to strike up a conversation with anyone who sets foot on Shelly Beach.
The local artist is the brains behind a number of sculpture installations at the popular Port Macquarie location.
Mr Thomson-Jones was at the beach on Monday, October 2 with his latest creation, in a nod to the Labour Day public holiday.
The annual public holiday celebrates the arrival of the eight-hour working day, a victory for workers in the 1850s.
At 7am the installation had already drawn attention from visitors and locals, who were keen to get a happy snap with the set-up.
Mr Thomson-Jones said two mannequins Roxy and Monica represent the fashion industry for Labour Day.
"If it gives someone a smile then it's worthwhile," he said.
Port Macquarie resident Tony took his bear Wally along to the beach for a photo at the sculpture.
He said the bear has had its photo taken at numerous locations since 2003.
Mr Thomson-Jones also invited people to record what their first jobs were in a book.
He said it's interesting to hear what jobs people had when they first started, and their reflections on that experience.
Mr Thomson-Jones' first job involved working at a shopping centre, where he said he probably earnt around $5 each week.
Mr Thomson-Jones is a regular beachgoer at Shelly Beach.
He's expecting a popular Spring at the beach, given the warm weather.
"Every day is beautiful down here," he said.
"It's such a special place."
