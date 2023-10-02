It's that time of the year when Year 12 students prepare to don their best frocks and suits, and celebrate their milestone achievement of finishing school.
But for many affected by the cost of living, the costs to attend their formal can be a deterrent.
But that's something that Share the Love Project lead facilitator Felicity Fough wants to change.
"We wanted to offer the opportunity for young people that have finished Year 12 to get dressed up and celebrate their achievements with their friends," she said.
"Finishing Year 12 is a pretty big milestone especially when people are coming from vulnerable backgrounds."
It's why Ms Fough, alongside Share the Love volunteers have set up 'Secret Formal Business', a pop-up shop at Roto House, Port Macquarie to help students with all their formal needs.
An influx of community support has meant the shop has hundreds of shoes, bags, suits and dresses ranging from 2XS to 4XL.
Items range from brand new to slightly worn but all are in great quality to ensure a special formal for all.
Students can be nominated or nominate themselves to have the quintessential formal experience entirely for free.
The idea came to Ms Fough last year while visiting an Op Shop last year.
"I was looking at formal dresses and I wondered 'how many kids actually can't have this?'
"I know from past experience working in this area there is vulnerability and with the increasing cost of living and the cost of absolutely everything, it's making it harder and harder to make daily life essentials let alone other things."
The Share the Love Project, which is a grassroots movement, aims at helping those those less fortunate in the Port Macquaire Hastings area though distributing essentials.
"We have found that the common thing is that for people that were already struggling... things are just becoming unachievable even for daily needs," Ms Fough said.
Ms Fough wanted to give students who might otherwise miss out on their formal experience, the chance to have a special night with their peers.
"I think...especially as adults, we recognise that when we went through that experience, how big it was for us," she said.
"And we want other young people to have that experience and not be disadvantaged because of a financial aspect or something similar to that.
"We don't want anyone to miss out or their family to have to suffer to make something possible for them."
Students who may not have as many formal outfit choices available to them also can choose a low cost hire option as well.
"We've got so many beautiful outfits, we don't want them just to sit her," Ms Fough said.
"We want them to be used.
"So we thought, if we offered the hire option that then gives other people the option to be able to participate."
The shop will be open from Tuesday, October 3 to Sunday, October 8
Students can arrange by appointment to attend the popup by emailing secretformalbusiness@yahoo.com or reaching out the the Share the Love Project or Secret Formal Business Facebook page.
