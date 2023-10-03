Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

Mid North Coast experts welcome new Auslan syllabus for schools

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
October 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant principal hearing support Kerry Kranitis and teacher of the deaf Rodney Adams recognise the significance of the Auslan syllabus. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Assistant principal hearing support Kerry Kranitis and teacher of the deaf Rodney Adams recognise the significance of the Auslan syllabus. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Teacher of the deaf Rodney Adams remembers the days when Auslan (Australian Sign Language) was off limits in some schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.