Police officers from the Mid North Coast Police District took a minute silence to remember those who have lost their lives on the force.
Serving and retired officers gathered with families and friends at the St Agnes Catholic Church for this year's Police Remembrance Day (September 29).
The service was led by Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge, and Honorary Chaplain Chris Thornhill from Manning Great Lakes filling in for Region Chaplain Father Paul Gooley.
NSW Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell who spoke at the service, said that the day serves as a reminder of the dangers officers face everyday.
"It takes a special type of person to wear this uniform," he said.
"It's a path few can walk."
The service remembered the 14 serving NSW Police Force members who have passed as well as three officers across Australia who died while performing their duties in the last 12 months.
Queensland Police Constable Matthew Joseph Arnold and Constable Rachel Clare McCrow who were shot while investigating a missing persons report and Western Australia Police Constable Anthony Wood who was killed earlier this year were remembered in the service.
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said it was an important day.
"It is the main day in the police calendar where we recognise those officers that have fallen and our police colleagues who have passed in the last 12 months," he said.
"This is a fast paced job... and it's important that we stop and reflect just for this day to remember our fallen colleagues."
The day isn't limited to police staff who have passed between September 29, 2022 and September 28, 2023.
Past fallen officers were also remembered including Mid North Coast police officers Senior Constables Peter Addison and Robert Spears who were killed while on duty on July 9, 1995.
"Those murdered officers were doing exactly what they joined the police to do and that was to protect the community," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"They paid the ultimate price for that service so we should never forget them.
"They set the standard for the bravery that we all should show when challenged."
Senior Constable Peter Addison's daughter Haley Addison-Scholz rarely misses the remembrance day ceremony.
This year, she brought her 6-year-old daughter to the memorial, keeping her father's memory and legacy alive.
"She talks about her Pop and I want her to know what it's all about," she said.
"It's been a long time since my Dad died and I would hate to think that people would forget what he did."
Mrs Addison- Scholz also highlighted the importance of remembering retired police officers.
"They don't want to fade away," she said
"They want to be remembered for what they did.
"It's an important day for remembering our officers."
