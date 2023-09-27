Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving (MNCSLS) marked the beginning of a new patrol season with it's annual Raising of the Flags ceremony.
The annual ceremony took place at Wauchope - Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club at 8.30am on Saturday, September 23.
MNCSLS president Rod McDonagh said last summer's results show safety is more important than ever.
"The Raising of the Flags promotes all the notable efforts that our volunteer surf life savers make not only on the beach but also in the wider community," he said.
"Our volunteers provided first aid 134 times, made 57 rescues, and completed nearly 4,000 preventative actions during the 2022/23 season.
"We had close to 150,000 visitors to our beaches last summer, and we are expecting that number to rise with reports of warmer weather on the way."
Mr McDonagh wished the eight clubs that spread from Camden Haven to Macksville-Scotts Head on the Mid North Coast a safe and successful season.
He also took time to thank Newcastle Permanent for their ongoing support of surf life saving in the area.
Newcastle Permanent has been a long time sponsor and partner of Surf Life Saving.
Every year, the organisation invests almost $1.5 million into local communities through its partnerships, employee donations, volunteering and fundraising programs.
Newcastle Permanent Branch Manager Samantha Cullen said the organisation is honoured to support the region's Surf Life Saving Clubs.
"We are so proud of our long-standing partnership with Mid North Coast SLS, which helps to ensure the sustainability Surf Life Saving through recruitment, recognition and retention of local life savers," she said.
