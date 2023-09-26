Although the weather has been a little up and down of late, as often is the case during a change of seasons, plenty of anglers have taken advantage of the holiday break to wet a line over the Mid North Coast.
No doubt this long weekend will also attract the attention of anglers, so fingers crossed for some decent weather.
Down south in the Camden Haven region, reports from a few local rock fishing anglers that fishing south around Diamond Head and Perpendicular Point have scored a few late season drummer, some reasonable bream and the odd snapper.
For the offshore scene, snapper action remains red hot with most reefs been consistently productive on both baits and lures. Apart from snapper, a few kingfish and bar cod have been on offer out wide with live bait seeing the better results.
In the Hastings River region, flathead activity has picked up as is usually the case when the water begins to warm. Good reports have come in from most locations between the breakwalls and further upstream towards Wauchope, with some nice fish to over 90cm on offer.
Best results have been achieved by those throwing lures, however whitebait, prawns and mullet strips have all enjoyed success.
Also in the river, a few school mulloway have been taken around the highway bridges and Rawdon Island, while some larger bream have also been active in the same areas. On the beaches, bream continue to be taken from both North Shore beach and Lighthouse beach, with those fishing the evening high tide enjoying the better action.
Along with bream, the odd school mulloway has also been encountered. Offshore, the past couple of weeks we have seen a few game fishing anglers head wide, with some terrific early season striped marlin about.
Those heading wide have also had good success fishing the deep water, with some nice bass groper, blue eye trevalla and bar cod on offer during the sessions when the current has backed off.
Closer in, snapper remain active, but you have really had to chase them. Anchoring and burling at present seems to be doing the trick. Still, plenty of good kingfish around Trag Rock and further North towards Crescent Head on both live baits and jigs.
Further north in the Macleay River region, bream numbers on the beach are better than we have seen all year, particularly in the north around Horseshoe Bay, Goolawah Beach and Big Hill. Fresh worms, squid and prawns have all been the bait of choice.
Offshore snapper continued to be excellent with all reefs producing the goods. The wider reefs have also held a few reasonable kingfish, mulloway and tasty pearl perch.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.