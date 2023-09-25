A new roof on St Agnes' Catholic Church is taking shape thanks to plenty of expertise, about 8000 tiles and a new crucifix.
Storm damage prompted the roof replacement project.
Reeman Constructions is undertaking the work, and Port Cranes assisted as part of the project.
Port Macquarie business Clarry Anderson Sheet Metal made a new crucifix for the church roof.
St Agnes' Catholic Parish spokesperson Rod Sonogan said scaffolding was erected to replace the church roof after it sustained damage in the major storm that hit Port Macquarie in early February 2023.
"The storm in February caused one of the crucifixes on the church steeple to break away from its mount which caused damage to the church roof," he said.
"We were not sure if the whole roof, or only a portion of it, would need to be replaced but after a complete assessment, it was decided to replace the entire roof."
The scaffolding was erected on the Horton Street-facing part of the church in early March to assist in the assessment process.
More was added on the Hay Street side when work to replace the roof got underway.
The church's rear doors, facing Horton Street, and the steps leading up to them are not accessible while the scaffolding is in place.
Mr Sonogan said the roof replacement project is progressing very well with the tile work complete.
It is expected the work will be complete by October. The roof was last replaced in 2007.
