Storm damage leads to St Agnes' Catholic Church roof replacement

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
September 26 2023 - 4:00am
The roof replacement project is in progress at St Agnes' Catholic Church. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
A new roof on St Agnes' Catholic Church is taking shape thanks to plenty of expertise, about 8000 tiles and a new crucifix.

