A childcare centre to cater for 88 youngsters has got the planning green light after the proposal was amended.
The centre will be located at 15 Kulai Place, off Kingfisher Road in Port Macquarie.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel approved the development application on Wednesday, September 20 after deferring the matter in April.
Two speakers raised their objections to the proposal at the panel meeting. The panel also heard from Michelle Love, from Love Project Management, speaking in favour.
Katrina Cameron, speaking on behalf of residents, urged the panel to be concerned for the people, their homes, their lifestyle and their wellbeing.
She raised concerns including the Kingfisher Road/John Oxley Drive intersection and how the development, if approved, will change the street character dramatically.
"The traffic on John Oxley Drive is already overloaded with more subdivisions opening soon in the area," Mrs Cameron said.
She said the pavement on Kulai Place is sub-standard for the additional vehicles and the 90-degree bend at the start of the street does not meet Australian road standards.
"The crest of the hill approach to the development, in my view, is an accident waiting to happen," Mrs Cameron said.
Speaker Evelyn Sandie brought up matters including pedestrian access, landscaping, building materials, emergency and evacuation, traffic and stormwater.
She described the childcare centre as "very much a traffic generating development."
"The shortage of childcare places statewide is acknowledged, of course," Mrs Sandie said.
But she said the cul-de-sac location, with a range of non-compliant road conditions, is not an appropriate site for a new centre.
The development will retain the building on the site with alterations and additions to create the centre-based childcare facility. The car park will have 24 spaces.
The proposal was originally to cater for 94 children and that number was reduced to 88.
Ms Love told the meeting the required analysis had been done and the road network has the capacity.
A condition of consent requires line marking for the 90-degree corner in Kulai Place. A footpath is also required along the full frontage of the property.
Ms Love said the number of car parks is in excess of what the council requires.
The Kingfisher Road/John Oxley Drive intersection upgrade is a council responsibility.
Final designs have been prepared for traffic lights at the intersection, however, the project is unfunded and a construction date is unknown.
The council report said while it is acknowledged the development will increase traffic to the area, the council does not believe it will unreasonably exacerbate the current situation.
"The sight distance issues on the bend and at the intersection of Kulai Place and Kingfisher Road are issues that currently exist and it is not believed they are grounds that can affect this development," the report said.
The panel's independent chair, Tony NcNamara, told the meeting that he can see a strong recommendation for approval because the applicant responded to the initial concerns and modified the proposal.
"We are aware of the amenity for residents and that's what the conditions [of consent] are about," he said.
Independent panel member Chris Gee said the panel was understanding of the community's passion around this development but the development type is supported in this zoning.
Council's group manager development services Dan Croft said the deferral had addressed the technical design issues, in his view.
The applicant provided amended plans after the deferral. The development application and updated plans were re-exhibited.
Some 15 submissions - eight previously and seven as part of the amended design - were received objecting to the proposal.
