Football can be a cruel game, and it wasn't lost on Port United coach Brett Swain who watched his side's chance at the Zone Premier League premiership slip away in a tense grand final against the Macleay Valley Rangers.
United looked to be in control in the first half, with Riley Taylor kicking two goals that had the team trooping off at halftime up 2-0.
United picked up where they left off in the second half, with a goal off the boot of Mason Moore bringing the score to 3-0.
"We had a strong first half, and I think we did everything right to get to that 3-0 score," Swain said.
Port United's good fortune ran dry after that with Macleay Valley Rangers player Chad Applegate kicking two goals to narrow the margin to 3-2.
The Rangers' fightback in the dying minutes of extra time levelled the score at 3-3 as Rangers captain Troy Ward kicked his team into a penalty shootout.
In the end, it was a save by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Macallister on United's first attempt that proved to be the difference.
"There were two admittedly soft penalties that got [the Rangers] the momentum in a game that was very physical," Swain said. "They had the momentum from there and we couldn't slow that down."
Swain said it was hard to watch the team succumb to defeat in a penalty shootout after a high intensity game.
"No one really likes winning that way, but it's harder losing like that," he said. "It would've been nice to get that win, but I can't fault the team's efforts on the day.
"We played until the final whistle and gave it our all."
Swain said he was proud of the Port United's season after finishing as minor premiers in the regular season.
Port United reserve grade also played in the grand final against the Rangers, winning 2-1.
"We had a great squad mentality throughout the season and promoted a lot of young guys in the first grade side.
"As a squad, we stuck together and finished about 10 points ahead of everyone else in the regular season which shows the strength of our club and good consistency.
"We can take a lot of confidence out of this season."
Despite at one point trailing by three goals, Macleay Valley Rangers coach Jason Coleman said he didn't leave any room to panic during the grand final.
"I had belief amongst all the players that they could turn things around and get the job done," he said.
Coleman said he was proud to be part of history as the team claimed the Zone Premier League premiership in its first year since the collapse of the Coastal Premier League.
"I'm pretty overwhelmed to be quite honest and proud as punch," he said.
"I was told on the weekend that I was one of only four coaches to get a premier league title, so for me to personally achieve that is huge."
