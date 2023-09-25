Students, staff and members of the community gathered at Charles Sturt University for a night of independent films, a drag queen performance and moving speeches as part of their screening of the Queer Screen Festival - Best of the Fest.
The Port Macquarie campus hosted a screening of the regional roadshow that features seven films from this year's festival on Thursday, September 21.
Charles Sturt University director of external engagement Kate Wood-Foye said that inclusion and diversity is at the heart of what the university does.
"Charles Sturt has seven campuses across the country and we predominately are in regional areas,"she said.
"It is really important for us to get the message out that it is okay to be queer and identify as that in the regions."
The University, which is a regional partner for the roadshow will be hosting exclusive session at Bathurst and Dubbo as well.
A portion of the ticket sales will be going to the Charles Sturt University Ally Network to help fund other LGBTQIA+ intiatives.
This is the second year that the festival has screened at the Port Macquarie campus with advocacy group, Out, Loud and Proud Port Macquarie and Headspace Port Macquarie partnering with the university this year to deliver the screening.
Headspace Port Macquarie community engagement team leader Jules Jamieson said the organisation chose to partner with the university after supporting the event last year.
"We had about 20 young people from Headspace attending last year," she said.
"So it was obviously something they wanted to do and be a part of."
Port local and teen drag queen Planchette attended the screening, giving a lip-sync performance and spoke about their own queer journey in Port Macquarie.
"It's definitely got its ups and downs," they said.
"But overall we've been a strong community and it's gotten better over time, that's for sure."
"The LGBTQ community is surprisingly large here in Port Macquarie."
The teen performer is a queer advocate for the region, having been named Youth Ambassador for Out, Loud and Proud and performing in local events including the 2022 queer prom, and this year's Tortuga festival.
But growing up in Port Macquarie, they found there wasn't anywhere they could go to besides the cinema as a queer teenager.
"There's always a need for more teen events and teen communities," they said.
"Not just little little kids or for adults.
"There's no events or anything for the group in the middle."
Ms Jamieson agreed that events like the screening were important to help LGBTQIA+ youth connect and inspire them with the amazing works from the festival.
Headspace Port Macquarie runs social inclusion LGBT groups for juniors aged 12 to 17 and another for 18 to 25-year-olds.
Ms Jamieson said that both cohorts don't have a lot of youth friendly activities and more events like this were needed, with her own son jumping at the chance to come and support the screening.
But the screening was also an opportunity for the general community to support LGBTQIA+ events.
"Everyone needs to come on board especially now there's been some ups and downs with certain commentary for [social media platforms]," she said
"If we as a community can be united and support than it doesn't matter what's happening elsewhere.
"We don't need to be influenced."
