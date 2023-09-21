A four-storey apartment building proposal in Port Macquarie's New Street is a step closer to planning approval.
The $9.3 million development proposal, earmarked for 2 New Street, will go before a Port Macquarie-Hastings Council meeting with a recommendation from the Development Assessment Panel (DAP) for determination by granting consent.
That comes after the panel considered the development application on Wednesday, September 20.
Panel member Dan Croft said the development application has to go to the council for ultimate determination because of the height variation.
The height variation equates to 11 per cent.
The council report said the proposed height variation relates to the site sloping away from the street frontage.
The proposal seeks to demolish the units on the site and build a four-storey apartment building with a semi-basement car park level and rooftop terrace.
The report said on the west and south elevation, the proposal will present more as a five-storey building as the basement car park protrudes significantly above the existing ground level.
Eleven units are planned in the apartment building.
Architect Ian Bassett said they had worked with the council to address any issues to give a satisfactory result for all concerned.
The report said overall, the proposed development is consistent with the provisions and objectives of the relevant planning controls and will have an acceptable impact on the surrounding natural and built environment.
Tony McNamara, the DAP meeting chair, said it is a good use of the land.
"There is nowhere else for the communal open space so the rooftop is an obvious place," he said.
Mr McNamara said hopefully the rooftop area will be well used.
The panel added an extra condition requiring the provision of a barbecue, sink and drainage facilities in the rooftop communal space.
