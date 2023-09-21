Port Macquarie food supply company Bidfood NSW Pty Ltd, has been fined $300,000 for exposing three workers to a "risk of death or serious injury".
The judgment, handed down in the District Court in Sydney on September 15, is the result of a warehouse accident on January 27, 2021, which left worker Brent Seaborn severely injured.
Mr Seaborn had only been working for the company for 12 days when he was struck by a reversing forklift in the company's Bolwarra Road warehouse.
"Mr Seaborn's life has been significantly diminished as a consequence of these injuries," District Court Judge Wendy Strathdee said in sentencing.
"He continues to suffer chronic regional pain as the ligaments in his foot have been destroyed."
In a statement of agreed facts presented to the court after a SafeWork NSW investigation, Bidfood admitted the forklift had no reversing beeper fitted, no seatbelt and a horn that worked intermittently.
The company agreed that these issues had existed for at least two months and they had made no attempt to fix them.
Further, the worker who was operating the forklift at the time of the accident was not licensed to drive a forklift.
The court's judgment shows that Bidfood failed to comply a WHS Duty (s 19(1)) and exposed Mr Seaborn, Mark Hayden and Michael Clark "to a risk of death or serious injury".
"The seriousness of the foreseeable harm to a worker was significant, and the steps available to avoid the risk were straightforward and available to the defendant," Judge Strathdee said.
Bidfood pleaded guilty to the offence on May 28, 2023.
At the time of the accident, the company employed approximately 22 people at the warehouse, including Willem Van Den Berg as Branch Manager, and Mr Hayden as Operations Manager.
The judgment states that on January 27, 2021, Mr Hayden, Mr Clarke, and Mr Seaborn were working in the warehouse.
At 8:17am, Mr Seaborn walked into the receiving area to speak to Mr Hayden about a concern he had regarding the temperature of a delivery, and requested a temperature gun.
Mr Seaborn took the temperature gun and tested the product in the freezer store before returning to the receiving area. Mr Seaborn stopped momentarily outside the PVC curtains separating the receiving area and freezer store to face Mr Clarke, who was standing on the southern side of the receiving area.
Another worker, Nathan Hill, was operating the freezer forklift and reversed it out of the freezer store through the PVC curtains and into the receiving area. The speed of the freezer forklift was about a walking pace. Mr Hill did not sound the horn as he reversed through the PVC curtains."
Mr Hill struck Mr Seaborn with the freezer forklift causing him serious injury. Mr Seaborn was struck approximately 1.37 metres from the entrance to the freezer store.
Mr Seaborn was transported by ambulance to Port Macquarie Base Hospital, suffering serious injuries and was discharged on 15 February 2021 (approximately 3 weeks later).
After the accident, Mr Seaborn underwent nine surgeries and was confined to a wheelchair for more than six months.
"His greatest loss is that he can't play with his young son anymore, as he spends most of his day and night in a recliner with his leg elevated on a pillow," Judge Strathdee said.
Mr Seaborn also suffered PTSD and financial stress, the court heard.
Judge Strathdee said the offence was objectively serious.
The company was fined $400,000 but as a result of pleading guilty to breaching the NSW Work Health and Safety Act, this amount was reduced by 25 per cent to $300,000.
It was also ordered to pay the prosecutor's legal costs.
Since the accident, the company has taken steps to improve its systems of work including rectifying the defects on two forklifts.
