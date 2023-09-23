A collaborative project at Newman Senior Technical College has delivered a sandpit to be used in plumbing training.
Newman Senior Technical College and John Henry Institute recently collaborated to build the sandpit.
The sandpit is an effective teaching tool designed to teach students skills in drainage, pipe layout and irrigation practices.
The construction class, led by teacher Luke Brien and teaching assistant Steve Bishop, designed, planned and constructed the sand pit with the skills of carpentry students.
The sandpit frame is six-metre by 12-metre with a depth in the middle of 1.2-metres.
Students enjoyed building a real-life construction and undertook the project with enthusiasm and great teamwork.
John Henry Institute plumbing trainer Travers Goldie believes the sandpit will support the development of vital plumbing skills required in the Certificate III in Plumbing (apprenticeship).
"The sandpit highlights the need for quality training resources and students are already enjoying the hands-on approach to practical learning and skill development," Mr Goldie said.
The sandpit also reinforces other learning relating to plumbing such as work health and safety practices and how to work as a team to achieve an end product.
