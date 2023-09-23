Port Macquarie News
Education

Sandpit project at Newman Senior Technical College an effective teaching tool

By Contributed
September 24 2023 - 9:00am
Carpentry students at Newman Senior Technical College construct the sandpit frame. Picture, supplied
A collaborative project at Newman Senior Technical College has delivered a sandpit to be used in plumbing training.

