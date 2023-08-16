Construction of the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall Repair project will go ahead early next year.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) confirmed on August 16 that the project will go out to tender with the new design later this year.
TfNSW will now commence engagement with key stakeholders in the community.
In a statement provided to the Port News on August 16, NSW Maritime Executive Director Mark Hutchings said TfNSW has "listened to the community" and a "partial redesign" of the breakwall is now in the process of being presented to key stakeholders.
"This new design will focus on repairing the breakwall and improving accessibility by incorporating a footpath with improved disability access," he said. "This will include wheelchair access to multiple viewing platforms along the length of the breakwall."
The construction of the project will result in the removal of six Norfolk Pines, 12 Cook Island Pines and 11 Casuarinas. TfNSW said there will be 43 Norfolk Pines planted along the breakwall once construction is completed.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams was briefed by TfNSW on Tuesday, August 15.
"I received an extensive update from the team at Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) on what is being undertaken to repair the iconic breakwall to ensure it is fit for purpose for another 40 years," Mrs Williams said.
Mrs Williams said repairs will be carried out to 600 metres of the wall, a new five-metre wide footpath will be constructed, two new stair access points and a new access ramp to the caravan park will be installed, along with six new disability friendly viewing platforms and six new seating areas as well as safety fencing, solar lighting and extensive landscaping.
"Now that the review of all engineering reports have been completed the works will now be implemented and will provide the best result for taxpayers as well as achieving the optimum outcome for the public," Mrs Williams said.
"I am very pleased that we are now getting on with the delivery of this important project which will see work commencing in approximately March next year and take until the last quarter of the year to complete, subject to final approvals."
Mr Hutchings said TfNSW will now meet with other stakeholders and brief them on the redesign plans for the project.
"We have started the process of bringing these new plans to the community starting with individual engagements with the local council, with relevant businesses and community groups to follow," he said.
TfNSW said the project will not impact Port Macquarie's world famous and much-loved surf break as all repair work at the breakwall head will take place within the existing footprint.
"We are focused on ensuring this beloved piece of Port Macquarie continues to serve and be accessible for the community for decades to come," Mr Hutchings said.
TfNSW will publish the revised design on the Port Macquarie Breakwall Repair project website shortly.
