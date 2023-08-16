Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Construction start date confirmed for the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall repair project

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept design image of the completed Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall project. Picture supplied by Leslie Williams' office
Concept design image of the completed Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall project. Picture supplied by Leslie Williams' office

Construction of the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall Repair project will go ahead early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.