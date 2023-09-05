September 5, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; Port City slips out of the Group 3 Rugby League finals race, while Port United finishes the regular season on top of the Zone Premier League (ZPL) table.
The Port City Breakers have been booted out of the Group 3 Rugby League finals after Macleay Valley Mustangs' young gun Cooper Petterson kicked a last-minute field goal to claim a thrilling 23-22 win.
The Mustangs' first grade rookie, who ran onto the field with only two minutes remaining on the clock, enjoyed the brightest moment of his fledgling career when he kicked the Mustangs into the grand final qualifier.
In a tightly contested game of footy, the Mustangs trooped off at halftime up 18-10.
The Breakers picked up steam in the second half and a try to Owen Blair had Port City leading 22-18 with 16 minutes to go.
Despite trailing for the first time in the game, Mustangs coach Ant Cowan said the team was unconcerned about the scoreboard.
"We knew that there was still 16 minutes on the clock when they led in the second half," he said. "The boys stayed focus and stuck to the game plan and we waited for a mistake to happen."
It wasn't long before the Mustangs got their wish as a costly error by the Breakers allowed them to even the score to 22-22 and give the crowd a grandstand finish.
The Mustangs will now go up against the Old Bar Pirates in Old Bar after they went down to the Port Macquarie Sharks in the major semi-final. They will meet at 2pm on Sunday, September 10.
Port United shared the points with Macleay Valley Rangers in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Port Macquarie in the last round of the ZPL season.
The game saw Port United finish on top of the ZPL ladder ahead of finals.
They will now meet again in the major semi-final that kicks off at Wayne Richards Park on Saturday, September 9.
Meanwhile, the Port Saints came away with a 1-1 draw against the Camden Haven Redbacks.
The Saints will play Kempsey in the elimination final at Port Macquarie on Saturday from 3pm.
The Port Macquarie Magpies fell short of victory in the AFL North Coast grand final against Byron Bay in Coffs Harbour.
The Magpies will now enjoy the off-season before gearing up for their 2024 premiership campaign,
Wauchope Thunder have risen from the depths of last winter, when they failed to muster sufficient players, to become the men's Lower Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiers.
Wauchope diehards and stalwarts worked tirelessly in the off-season to reform the club.
In the process of recruiting and rebuilding, they managed to sign as many as 36 players whose quality was plain to behold as the Thunder outclassed the Manning River Ratz, five tries to one (29-7).
