Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port City Breakers booted out of finals, Port United finish season on top; September 2-3

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

September 5, 2023: In this week's wrap of weekend footy; Port City slips out of the Group 3 Rugby League finals race, while Port United finishes the regular season on top of the Zone Premier League (ZPL) table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.