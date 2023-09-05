More beehives on the Mid North Coast will be destroyed as 11 new varroa mite infestations are detected near Kempsey.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) uncovered the new infestations on September 4.
Daryl Brenton is a fourth generation beekeeper from Collombatti who owns the commercial business The BeeKeeper.
He will now have to destroy about 500 of his hives after the eradication zone was extended over the weekend.
Mr Brenton also has about 400 hives in the surveillance zone near Taree.
Narelle Fox, his sales assistant, was selling The BeeKeeper products at the Real Food Markets in Port Macquarie on Tuesday, September 5.
"Anything at his shed at Collombatti will have to be destroyed," Ms Fox said. "He found out over the weekend and there were more added yesterday as well."
DPI has confirmed the new infected premises are all located within the existing eradication red zone, however both the red and purple surveillance zones have now been extended.
A further two varroa mite infestations were also discovered in Tamworth which are directly linked to recent hive movements from Kempsey.
The new detection of infested premises brings the total number to 247 across the state.
DPI were contacted for further comment.
