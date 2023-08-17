Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is without a deputy mayor's position.
A successful motion, put forward by mayor Peta Pinson, removed the position of deputy mayor at the council meeting on Thursday, August 17.
The vote was tied before Cr Pinson used her casting vote to expire the term of deputy mayor, effective immediately, and not elect a deputy mayor for the remainder of the council term.
The council term runs through until September 2024.
The decision removed Cr Rachel Sheppard as deputy mayor halfway through her 12-month term.
The latest decision comes after Cr Adam Roberts was voted out as deputy mayor in February.
Cr Sheppard outlined the developments surrounding the deputy mayor's position during this council term.
Cr Sheppard said she was very grateful for the apparent understanding that the community has shown about the importance of the deputy mayor role generally and the varied shows of support for her to finish the 12-month term.
"I strongly disagree with this proposal to remove the deputy mayor position for the remainder of the term," she said.
"I ask for my councillor colleagues to vote against this motion and to instead support me to complete my 12-month term as deputy."
Cr Pinson also recapped the history of this council's deputy mayor's position, including the voting.
She said since Cr Sharon Griffiths' resignation, "we have within council, whether we like it or not, a four-four split".
"In the interests of our community, I've made this decision to bring this notice of motion to the chamber because I believe by removing the deputy mayor role [will] level the playing field and lower the political games that may occur in the lead-up to the September 2024 local government elections," Cr Pinson said.
"It makes it equitable for the seven councillors that remain."
Debate about the motion, and a subsequent amendment, spanned 46 minutes.
The mayor twice used her casting vote.
Cr Lisa Intemann put forward an amendment in a bid to set the deputy mayor's term to expire on the day appointed for the next ordinary election of councillors.
The amendment was lost.
