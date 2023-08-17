Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Vanguard named 2023 overall championship drumline

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated August 17 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hard work has paid off for the St Agnes' Catholic Parish Secondary Schools senior drumline. Picture by Nathan Smith
Hard work has paid off for the St Agnes' Catholic Parish Secondary Schools senior drumline. Picture by Nathan Smith

The St Agnes' Catholic Parish Secondary Schools senior drumline has taken out its sixth consecutive national title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.