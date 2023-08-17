The St Agnes' Catholic Parish Secondary Schools senior drumline has taken out its sixth consecutive national title.
The honour came as part of the 2023 Australian Drumline Competition.
St Agnes' Catholic Parish Secondary Schools leader of drums and percussion Mark Spence said the 2023 national title was testament to hard work and planning.
"The students put in a lot of time and effort and to see it being rewarded and recognised is pretty important," he said.
After two years of online competition due to COVID, the students were keen to compete in a face-to-face live setting.
But with Melbourne chosen as the 2023 host city, and travel more expensive than ever, it meant the students had to send in a video submission of their performance and wait to find out the results.
The 2023 event was a mix of live competition and video submissions.
MacKillop College and St Joseph's Regional College students featured in the 2023 winning drumline, competing under the familiar Port Macquarie Vanguard moniker.
They were crowned the overall championship drumline through a combination of an original floor show titled, "Drums In The Deep'', written and designed by drumline director Mark Spence, as well as the mandatory test piece, titled "Strut".
The students are extending their competitive season a little longer.
The drumline and percussion ensembles are competing in the Queensland Catholic Schools Music Festival in Brisbane on Saturday, August 19.
