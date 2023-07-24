UPDATE:
Surprise, sadness and well wishes featured among the elected council representatives' responses to Councillor Sharon Griffiths' resignation.
Ms Griffiths has called time on her elected role after 11 years as a Port Macquarie-Hastings councillor.
An extraordinary council meeting on Thursday, July 27 will consider the way forward regarding the vacant councillor position.
Mayor Peta Pinson acknowledged Cr Griffith's resignation as tendered to the CEO on Friday, July 21 and wished Ms Griffiths well into the future.
Deputy mayor Rachel Sheppard said during this term as colleagues, Ms Griffiths always did what she thought was right and never looked for accolades or attention.
"She enriched decision-making with her out of the box thinking, in her efforts to get results for the community," Cr Sheppard said.
"I'm sad to see her leave and wish her the best for the future."
Cr Lisa Intemann said Ms Griffiths will be sorely missed for her passion, independence of thinking and commitment to accountability.
"It is a sad day for me," she said.
Cr Adam Roberts wished Ms Griffiths all the best for her future.
"Surprising and unexpected" was how Cr Nik Lipovac described Ms Griffiths' resignation.
He said it was a matter of waiting to see if there was an impact on voting patterns in the council chamber.
Cr Josh Slade wished Ms Griffiths all the best.
"I'm sure she will be looking forward to having more time to spend with her grandkids," he said.
Cr Lauren Edwards said the resignation was a surprise.
"I am sure it is a disappointment for the community to lose one of their representatives," she said.
Cr Danielle Maltman declined to comment.
Ms Griffiths rates among some of her most proud council achievements as making improvements to financial and risk management through service reviews, her involvement on council's Audit and Risk Improvement Committee, positive renegotiations of loans and assisting with Glasshouse business and IT solutions, which has helped to alleviate the need for special rate rises.
She said it was the right time to step away to focus on life away from the chamber.
"I have really enjoyed my role as councillor for the past 11 years," Ms Griffiths said.
The council's CEO, Dr Clare Allen, thanked Ms Griffiths for her service to public life in the region.
"Cr Griffiths tended her resignation to me on Friday, having left the council in a far more stable financial position than when she first arrived in 2012," she said.
"I sincerely thank her for the contributions she has made during this term."
MONDAY, JULY 24:
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has confirmed the resignation of long-serving councillor Sharon Griffiths.
In a statement released to the media, the council said CEO Dr Clare Allen has accepted the resignation of Cr Griffiths, who after 11 years, has made the decision to step away from local government.
For more than a decade, Cr Griffiths has been an integral part of political life in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
She said it was the right time to step away to focus on life away from the chamber.
"I have really enjoyed my role as councillor for the past 11 years," Cr Griffiths said.
"As a passionate advocate for the Hastings and Camden Haven valleys, my position has allowed me to provide support on key projects, and improvements to governance, environmental, and financial outcomes.
"It has also allowed me to meet so many wonderful people who contribute enormously to our community. Thank you to everyone who has provided support and positive and honest feedback to help make important changes in our community."
