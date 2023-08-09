Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tender and construction delays a relief for Port Macquarie's Breakwall HQ

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:49am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breakwall HQ cafe owner Bec Howard. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Breakwall HQ cafe owner Bec Howard. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Breakwall HQ cafe owner Bec Howard hopes the delay in construction work on Port Macquarie's Southern Breakwall will lead to a "better outcome" for her business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.