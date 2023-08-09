Breakwall HQ cafe owner Bec Howard hopes the delay in construction work on Port Macquarie's Southern Breakwall will lead to a "better outcome" for her business.
Tenders to upgrade the breakwall closed in May but none were successful.
"All I know is that it's going back out to tender," Ms Howard said. "And that if the work goes ahead, it's more than likely going to take place early next year - after Christmas."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has extended the lease on the popular beachside cafe until May next year.
"That means I can at least be compensated when we close during the works," Ms Howard said.
The cafe owner will then have to reapply for the lease, which she said she was always planning on doing.
"It's a better outcome for us and it means we will be covered financially while we're shut."
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) said in May that a design review process was underway for the project.
A spokesperson for TfNSW has confirmed this has now been completed.
"TfNSW has completed our review of the project design which we will publish shortly," the spokesperson said.
"Once we have a date for going back out to tender, we will update our project website."
The project's website has now also been renamed from the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall Upgrade, to The Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall Repair.
The review undertaken by TfNSW was to look at incorporating a footpath with improved disability access.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams is seeking an update from TfNSW.
