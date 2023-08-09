As we head into the last few weeks of winter, August has produced some beautiful sunny days with plenty of fishing on offer up and down the Mid North Coast.
In the Hastings River area, Lighthouse Beach has produced some well-conditioned bream and the odd salmon, along with school mulloway from the southern end.
North Shore Beach has also held a few bream, along with a reasonable showing of tailor.
Oxley and Town beaches have alsoproduced a few nice winter whiting.
Off the rocks, tailor have been reasonable from most headlands, with the better reports coming from Point Plomer and around the lighthouse.
Offshore, snapper remain terrific this season. Good results have been achieved in all locations, from the very shallow reefs out to around the deeper reefs in 70 metres of water.
As has been the trend for some time now, soft vibes and all sorts of lures seem to be accounting for the better sized fish during daylight hours, although anchoring and burleying has also been productive.
In the Macleay region, the river is still producing great sized flathead and bream.
Offshore anglers who have fished the deeper reefs off South West Rocks have managed some great snapper, tuskfish and kingfish.
Although, there are some big leather jackets reported to be around.
In the Camden Haven region, luderick have been consistent with good reports coming from most parts of the river.
The breakwall has held fish with both green weed and weed flies seeing the best results.
Bream have also been reasonable although we are starting to see results taper as they do towards the end of winter.
The local wharfs and Henry Kendall are worth a look after dark with either mullet strips or yabbies, while soft vibes continue to get outstanding results on the lure front.
On the mulloway front, the odd fish is still around the Dunbogan area, with live bait around the tide change your best bet.
For the rock fishing anglers, Diamond Head and Perpendicular Point are both worth a look for drummer, with the odd decent blue groper also caught for those using heavier gear.
This week's catch is a bass groper caught on one of my hand-made fishing rigs.
Bass groper are commonly caught deep dropping off the Mid North Coast and they are one of the best eating fish in the sea.
They are mainly caught on the continental shelf from depths of 200 - 600 metres of water on seamounts and reefs.
They can grow over a metre in length and can weigh over 50 kilograms.
If you want to know more about deep dropping or want to check out one of my fishing rigs drop into Ned Kelly's Bait 'n Tackle in Port Macquarie or Outdoor Adventures in South West Rocks.
Ask the knowledgeable staff for the Bay Explorer Marine deep drop rigs.
