Sports organisations are counting the costs of cuts to the popular Active Kids voucher program.
About 35 per cent of Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club's nippers signed up through the Active Kids program in 2022 when about $6000 to $7000 in membership fees were generated through the voucher system.
Mitch Dawson from Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club said the state government's decision to halve the Active Kids voucher value and the program's means-testing will just make it too hard for the majority of parents.
"People either will not do the sport or pay for it themselves," he said.
Port Macquarie Hastings Hockey Association's Simon Thresher said the full impacts on hockey would be seen in the next registration season.
"It is going to be an $8750 cost to the local hockey community and parents will have to find that money to pay those registration fees," he said.
That $8750 figure is based on the 2023 Active Kids voucher uptake in the association's junior membership.
Mr Thresher said the association needed to try mitigating the impact of the voucher program downgrade in a bid to attract and retain people in the sport.
The Labor government says it has made the Active and Creative Kids voucher programs "more sustainable" by introducing a new and permanent means-tested scheme from term one 2024.
But Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams and Opposition Leader Mark Speakman slammed the government for impacting on the cost of living.
Mrs Williams said in just four months, Labor has suspended the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card, slashed the value of Creative Kids, Active Kids and First Lap vouchers and massively restricted the eligibility for NSW families.
Regional Seniors Travel Card applications have been paused.
The government says mitigation options are being investigated after reports the card could be used on non-travel related expenses but the opposition is concerned the travel card is on the chopping block.
Existing cardholders can continue to use their cards.
Mr Speakman urged the Premier not to go any further with cuts to the cost of living measures after "slashing Active Kids and Creative Kids".
He said Active Kids vouchers were not a form of welfare.
"It is an investment in mental and physical health of today's young people and tomorrow's adult citizens," Mr Speakman said.
Meanwhile, NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the government believed it had found the correct balance in ensuring that Active and Creative Kids went to the families who will benefit most, as part of a range of measures intended to address cost of living pressures.
Mr Speakman wants the government to retain the Regional Seniors Travel Card and the Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card.
"They are vital cost of living measures," he said.
Mr Speakman said cost of living was the biggest issue facing NSW residents.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said clubs and groups needed to reassess how they will work through the transition of having a significant number of parents unable to use the Active Kids vouchers.
"I think at the end of the day the real impact is for families that have two or three kids," she said.
Mrs Williams said the well-used voucher system not only supported families but sporting and volunteer organisations.
"We are also incredibly concerned about the Regional Seniors Travel Card," Mrs Williams said.
