A canal wall at Settlement City is being upgraded after inclement weather and pressure from shifting trees took a toll.
Settlement City centre manager Brett Varcoe said they were conducting necessary remediation works to the canal wall at Settlement City to support public safety, as advised by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and their Canal Management Plan.
The project, in line with an approved development application, includes the clearing of some vegetation by the canal and upgrades to the canal revetment wall.
All mangroves will be retained.
The council's Canal Management Plan determined that the revetment wall was degraded due to inclement weather and pressure from shifting nearby trees.
An ecological report was submitted alongside the development application.
All works are expected to be completed by November 2023, with minimal impact to motorists or customers.
Port Macquarie is home to two canal systems with adopted plans covering maintenance responsibilities.
