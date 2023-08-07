One of the best spots to view Ellenborough Falls will be off-limits to the public for at least two months.
Renovation work is being undertaken to replace the unstable and weathered stairs leading to the bottom of the popular tourist attraction near Comboyne.
The walkway will be closed between August 21 and October 16 while crews perform maintenance work.
The scope of the work includes the installation of a number of handrails, mid-rails and the replacement of deteriorated decking with non-slip material.
Access to the upper falls will remain open.
At 200 metres, Ellenborough Falls is the tallest single drop waterfall in NSW and amongst the tallest in the southern hemisphere.
For everyone's safety it is important to take notice of signage in the area while the work is being conducted, MidCoast Council manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
"The proposed work will bring the area up to standard for the popular tourist destination that it is.
"We ask that visitors to the area understand that this work needs to be undertaken and to take notice of any closure signs during this time."
The work is being funded by a grant from the Australian government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund.
