Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Education
Education

Port Macquarie students to compete at WorldSkills National Championships

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(back row) Newman Senior Technical College students Abbey Styles-Slater, Laicey Costigan, Braydan Laing, Harry Dodd, Emma Marchant, Elka Monkton, (front row) Kinglsey Threlfo, Molly Partington and Jasmyn Debreceny prepare for the national competition. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
(back row) Newman Senior Technical College students Abbey Styles-Slater, Laicey Costigan, Braydan Laing, Harry Dodd, Emma Marchant, Elka Monkton, (front row) Kinglsey Threlfo, Molly Partington and Jasmyn Debreceny prepare for the national competition. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Just over 20 Port Macquarie students will put their expertise to the test in the nation's largest trades and skills competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.