Just over 20 Port Macquarie students will put their expertise to the test in the nation's largest trades and skills competition.
Nineteen students from Newman Senior Technical College will compete in the WorldSkills Australia National Championships in the Vocational Education and Training (VET) in Schools category.
Two students from TAFE NSW Port Macquarie are also set to test their skills in the national competition.
The event draws regional winners who will aim for gold from August 17 to 19 in Melbourne.
Newman Senior Technical College student Laicy Costigan said she was nervous but really excited ahead of competing in business services.
"I hope to improve my skills, know what it's like to compete under pressure, meet new friends and be in more of a job-like situation," she said.
Molly Partington will take part in the brick and blocklaying skills section.
"It has been a long journey to get here but I think the hard work will definitely pay off in the end," she said.
"It is an achievement to be there, and getting the experience is amazing, but to win gold would be above my dreams."
Abbey Styles-Slater said putting her automotive skills to the test at national level will be a big opportunity.
Braydan Laing feels "pretty confident" ahead of the wall and floor tiling skills section at the national competition.
"After practising, I know what I can do and what I can do better to win," he said.
Emma Marchant will showcase her food and beverage skills.
"I'm a little bit nervous but I'm very excited," she said.
Newman Senior Technical College leader of vocational education and training (service) Karen Warneken said WorldSkills gave the students the opportunity to showcase skills developed at Newman Senior Technical College in their relevant trades.
They have been through the school and regional competitions and now will compete as part of the NSW VET in Schools team at the national championships.
She said a record number of 19 students from the college will take part across 12 vocational areas.
The students are Abbey Styles-Slater (automotive); Molly Partington and Kingsley Threlfo (brick and blocklaying); Flynn Hall and Laicey Costigan (business services); Cooper Williams (carpentry); Elka Monckton (commercial cookery); Emma Marchant (food and beverage); Ella Mannion, Heidi Simmons and Lillie Jepp (health services assistance); Jayden Farrington and Knaithe O'Hara (information technology); Elijah Coles (metal and engineering); Harry Dodd (plumbing); Jasmyn Debreceny, Molly Ahearne and Jasmine Van Den Nieuwenhof (tourism); and Braydan Laing (wall and floor tiling).
Five staff members from Newman Senior Technical College are NSW team leaders.
TAFE NSW Port Macquarie electrotechnology student Kyle Polidano said his anticipation was building after months of mentorship by TAFE NSW teachers and training.
The competition will test Kyle's expertise in electrical installation planning and design, testing and maintenance, and fault finding and repairs.
"There will be a lot of pressure and great talent," he said.
"But I've been lucky to have great guidance - it's just a matter of overcoming the pressure and nerves now."
TAFE NSW Port Macquarie's Carlos Bovey Mendez will compete in the graphic design technology skill competition.
On top of his eagerness to develop his graphic design skills, Carlos is grateful for the opportunity to meet many people along his WorldSkills journey, making it an unforgettable experience.
"Winning a medal at nationals would be a great achievement for me - but I think what I really value more is the training I've done and the people I've met," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.