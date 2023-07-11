Hastings Valley Vikings coach Lyndon Gale insists their hopes of making the Mid North Coast Rugby Union finals are not over despite a crucial loss to the Kempsey Cannonballs on Saturday, July 8.
The Vikings now find themselves 12 points adrift from the top four after a 59-14 loss to the Cannonballs in Kempsey on Saturday, July 8.
Gale said the team's attitude let them down on Saturday.
"Kempsey were good and we were flat... that about sums it up," he said. "Our attitude wasn't up to scratch in the end."
With three rounds to go, there is a slight pulse present, but the Vikings are still on life support.
They need to win all three remaining games, including two games against SCU Marlins and one against Grafton, and have Grafton lose all their games.
Despite the Vikings' difficult race to the finals, Gale is optimistic the cards will fall in his team's favour.
"It's definitely still in reach," he said. "Grafton have a couple of hard games ahead of them, so we are still a chance."
Gale said player injuries have hindered the reigning premiers' season this year.
"We haven't had enough continuity this season with players in and out of the side, we haven't had the luxury of having our first grade players playing at the same time.
"It's just been one of those seasons."
Gale is hopeful he can turn the team's attitude around for the three remaining matches as they strive for a finals berth.
"It's up to us if we want make the finals, we need a couple of things to go our way with how Grafton play, but we just have to try and remain positive," he said.
"If we want to make the finals, then we need to adjust our attitude and make sure the drive and want is there in the team.
"We just need to worry about how we play footy and just let the rest work itself out."
