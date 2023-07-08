Port Macquarie Sharks have secured a landslide victory against the Forster Tuncurry Hawks, advancing themselves further up the Group 3 ladder as teams enter the later half of the season.
The Sharks decimated the visiting team early on, ending the first half with a 40 point lead and finishing the game with a 60-0 score after officials enforced the Mercy Rule.
Winger Rusi Qalita was strong on the attack, scoring the most tries for the Sharks with halfback Mitchell Wilbow claiming two tries for the team.
"I think [Wilbow] has had three games as halfback in his life," Port coach Matt Hogan said.
"He's a dead set standout."
Player Chris Namaqa performed one of his better games of the season after battling a bout of sickness and minor injuries prior to the match.
The Shark's attacks stood out this game but Port's defence has continued to remain strong for most of the year.
"We're definitely on the right track as far as defence goes," Hogan said.
"I think our ball game has been atrocious at time through some games."
There's no football next weekend with the All Stars/Indigenous All Stars game set to kick off at Wingham on Saturday, July 15.
Group 3 games will return the following week with the Sharks travelling south to play against the Old Bar Pirates on Saturday, July 22.
Old Bar has been the team to beat with the Pirates sitting strong alongside Port City Breakers at the top of the Group 3 ladder.
The Sharks were taken to task by the Pirates earlier in the season but Hogan said he thinks the team is a better unit now than when they last played against Old Bar.
"[Old Bar] is definitely the pinnacle at the moment," Hogan said.
"I thought we were really green the first time around... way too many errors."
Hogan said that he thinks the Sharks have the side to go with the Breakers and Pirates.
"I've definitely got the team to do it [but] sometimes we can be our own worst enemy," he said.
"We'd probably need to see where we're at as a team and obviously heading into the back of the season we need to make some adjustments and reassess."
While Hogan was looking forward to a good performance against Old Bar, he said was excited to see where the team is at at this point in the season.
"The improvement we've shown and the commitment of this team and I guess the positivity and the belief is starting to show," he said.
"I feel like we have so much more in us."
