Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Taree City upset Port City in Group 3 Rugby League | Photos

By Mick McDonald
July 10 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE City celebrated the club's first win over Port City in Group Three Rugby League for more than a decade with a gripping 18-16 result in the game played at the Jack Neal Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.