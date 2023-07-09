Port Macquarie News
Group 3 to discuss future of All Stars matches

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 10 2023 - 4:00am
Richie Roberts led the way as the Indigenous All Stars outlasted a courageous Group 3 All Stars in Kempsey last year. Picture by Penny Tamblyn
GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury said the timing and future of the Group Three All Stars/Indigenous All Stars games will be discussed in the off-season.

