Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Twotriplefour make the decision to relocate after Cassegrain Wines enters voluntary administration

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twotriplefour will no longer operate from the grounds of Cassegrain Wines from Sunday, July 9. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Twotriplefour will no longer operate from the grounds of Cassegrain Wines from Sunday, July 9. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The owners of Port Macquarie's Twotriplefour restaurant have made the decision to "bow out" from their current premises on Winery Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.