The owners of Port Macquarie's Twotriplefour restaurant have made the decision to "bow out" from their current premises on Winery Drive.
The award-winning restaurant opened on the grounds of Cassegrain Wines in October 2019.
This difficult decision to relocate was made in the wake of Cassegrain Wines entering voluntary administration last month.
Twotriplefour will now operate temporarily from Bills Fishhouse & Bar.
"The challenges and impacts of the past few years have always been at the forefront of our minds," co-owners Pete Cutcliffe and Darren Whitcombe said in a statement posted to Twotriplefour's Facebook page.
"The curveballs repeatedly thrown [at us] have been far too real. The latest one for our business has pushed our team to make the decision to bow out from our current locale at Winery Drive on Sunday, July 9."
The aim for the owners is to find another permanent location for the restaurant.
"The view [is to find] a new spot to call our own."
Starting in the next couple of weeks, the restaurant will be trading out of its sister venue on Clarence Street for the time being.
Bills Fishhouse & Bar currently opens for dinner each day of the week excluding Sunday and Monday nights.
"We know we will find our spot in Port Macquarie to continue doin' our thing," co-owners Mr Cutcliffe and Mr Whitcombe said in the statement.
"By that we mean creating food we are so proud of, supporting amazing local produce and all of this served in an environment we love - but, in the meantime we'll embrace a new normal."
Mr Cutcliffe and Mr Whitcombe said they are "excited" about what the future has in store for the restaurant.
Cassegrain Wines made the decision to enter voluntary administration on June 8 following a difficult period for the business.
Managing director John Cassegrain said at the time the business is "fundamentally good" and that for the meantime it's "business as usual".
Twotriplefour were contacted for further comment, which they declined.
Cassegrain Wines was also contacted for comment, however they did not respond by the publication time. Their response will be added if one is provided.
