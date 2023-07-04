Cooper Barnes is on track to make his Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia (TGRA) 86 Series debut -a feat that's been two years in the making.
For the past seven years, the TGRA 86 Series has become one of Australia's premier Supercars support categories and a recognised pathway into the premier competition
The sixteen-year-old local qualified for the televised event after competing in three rounds of the TGRA Scholarship Series, that doubled as pre-qualifying events for the main TGRA 86 Series
Barnes got off to a rocky start in the qualifying events, with an engine failure ruling him out of the first round.
Barnes said it was tough to make up the necessary points to qualify for the national series after a disappointing end to the first round.
"It was pretty tough, but I just had to go out and drive how I normally do and not put too much pressure on myself," he said.
With that in mind, Barnes was able to build up a respectable pace in the last two rounds which eventually guided him to an eighth place position and an entry ticket into the TGRA 86 Series.
Barnes said it was surreal to see he had qualified for the national event.
"This is my first time making the national round... it's been two years in the making," he said. "It's pretty nerve-wracking because I will be going up against more experienced riders and the series will be televised."
Barnes raced Go Karts until he was 13 before he decided to progress to driving cars.
The teenager eventually wants to make it in the V8 Supercars Series although he hasn't put any timeframe on when he would like that to happen.
"I definitely want to make a career out of it, and this will hopefully give me the platform to do that," he said.
The TGRA 86 Series will kick off its five-round season at Townsville on July 7.
Following the season opener, the series heads to Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, then to the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend, and the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 Supercars events before culminating in a thrilling season closer at Bathurst.
Barnes is looking for more sponsorship for the national season. If you'd like to become a part of his journey, get in contact through his social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.