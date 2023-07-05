A waterfront motel has hit the real estate market at North Haven.
The Woongarra Motel was built about 1990 but has recently been renovated.
HTL Property is running an Expression of Interest Campaign for the sale, which ends on Friday, August 4.
HTL Property director James Carrick said it's rare for motels to go on the market in the Camden Haven area.
He said this is particularly the case, given the property is a Freehold Going Concern (FHGC).
This means a buyer would own the land, buildings and the business.
The real estate market is being impacted by rising interest rates, which is creating challenging economic conditions.
However, Mr Carrick still believes the property will be attractive to any potential buyers.
"Freehold accommodation property in this area is some of the most sought after in NSW," he said.
"This is evident from our recent campaign and successful transactions of Mercure Centro and Macquarie Barracks Motor Inn..."
Luke Midgley is the current owner of the motel, after purchasing it in December, 2020.
Mr Midgley said he was in the market for a coastal motel, situated between Coffs Harbour and Sydney.
He moved with his wife and their two teenagers. They've all enjoyed living in the Camden Haven.
"It's a beautiful area to live in," he said.
The family is originally from western Queensland but moved from Coffs Harbour to run the motel.
Mr Midgley said the family is looking to move back to Queensland, where it's 'most likely' they'll purchase either a motel or a small farm.
Mr Midgley's family has a long history of hotel management, but he said the Woongarra Motel is the first motel they've owned.
Mr Carrick said HTL Property is expecting a strong level of enquiries for the motel.
"Not only is there a healthy yield available to an incoming purchaser, but equally appealing is the value-add opportunity to execute the approved development application...," he said.
The property was recently given an approved development application to construct a second level for three two-bedroom units.
Mr Carrick said Woongarra Motel offers guests a convenient yet tranquil location, which is in walking distance to amenities and within 30 minutes from Port Macquarie.
"The property boasts 16 recently renovated suites of accommodation," he said.
"In addition, the successful purchaser will enjoy the newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom and kitchen of the manager's residence."
