Mid-week weather continues to be the ideal time for a fish which can be unfortunate for the Monday to Friday, nine to five working anglers.
The forecast at this stage isn't looking ideal for next weekend with strong westerly winds predicted. Let's hope the weather prediction improves throughout the week.
For the Hastings region, bream numbers remain solid, with nice fish after dark in the lower estuary on yabbies and mullet strips, while soft vibes continue to produce the goods for lure enthusiasts during daylight hours.
Those throwing lures throughout the day have also caught a few school mulloway ranging from two to seven kilos.
Throughout the night high-tides last week saw a few local anglers catch some twenty plus kilo mulloway on live bait around the breakwalls and Coal Wharf.
On the flathead front, still plenty of active fish from the breakwalls up to around Rawdon Island.
In the Macleay region, with school holidays kicking off visitor anglers have arrived and enjoyed some great fishing the area has to offer. The Macleay river is still producing great sized bream off the breakwalls as well as the odd flathead.
Offshore anglers heading out to those deeper reefs off South West Rocks have managed some great sized kingfish. The evening sessions have also produced fish, with those fishing on the inshore reefs catching decent sized snapper on soft plastics.
Further south in the Camden Haven region, luderick numbers remain terrific although as is usually the case at this time of the year. The breakwalls are still the most consistent locations. For the rock fishing angler's drummer numbers remain consistent with most local ledges producing in varying degrees. The keys as always are seeking the ledges with little to no sand in the water and maintaining a constant supply of berley.
Anglers throughout the morning and evening sessions are also catching some great sized bream, with tailor strips proving the bait of choice. Offshore, pearl perch and kingfish have been consistent on those deeper reefs. There have also been quite a few blue groper caught in close for those using crabs.
Lures of most types are proving the more productive approach; however live bait has also been productive.
Fishing off the rocks continues to be excellent with plenty of tailor caught around Crescent Head and Tacking Point Lighthouse. You'll also find some luderick and drummer in the wash for those wanting to float a bit of cabbage.
Offshore anglers had some terrific mid-week weather as is usually the case and they successfully brought home some tasty bags of snapper, pearl perch and kingfish.
