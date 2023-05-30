Imagine completing more than 3000 push-ups across 23 days.
Self Seen volunteer Josh Hunter and others have set themselves that target as they take part in The Push-Up Challenge.
Mr Hunter is participating in the challenge with the Self Seen Mental Health Community team, and as an individual, to raise money for Lifeline Mid Coast.
Australia's largest fitness-based mental health event encourages people to push for better mental health.
"It [The Push-up Challenge] ticks a lot of boxes around mental health in general and in regard to pushing yourself and getting out of your comfort zone," Mr Hunter said.
Participants will take on 3144 push-ups across 23 days in June, putting the spotlight on the number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2021.
If the push-up target feels out of reach, participants can choose to do half the target, and opt for alternative exercises such as sit-ups, squats or tailored exercises, with progress tracked through a dedicated app.
People can support the challenge in a variety of ways. They can register for the challenge as an individual, join a team or create a team.
The Self Seen Mental Health Community team, and Team Mid Coast, with Lifeline Mid Coast head office staff, have already registered.
Donations can also be made, rather than signing up for the challenge yourself.
In addition to the fundraising aspect, Self Seen has a target of 3144 push-ups during the Sunday men's walks.
Anyone can make a push-up/sit-up contribution to help reach the Self Seen community target over coming weeks during the men's walks from 7am on Sundays at Shelly Beach.
One of Self Seen's founders, Benny Cudmore, said the local support network provided connections for men and women in our community and helped people through their personal battles with mental health.
"Physical and mental health are very connected and The Push Up Challenge creates a great opportunity for a bit of fitness and a lot of community spirit," he said.
The Push-Up Challenge is a free event. Participants can choose to raise funds and support beneficiary partners Lifeline or Movember, or the charity which runs the event, Push for Better Foundation.
The Push-Up Challenge founder Nick Hudson said the event was a great way to get fit, connect with your community and do something positive for your mental health.
Lifeline Mid Coast CEO Catherine Vaara said The Push-Up Challenge was a great opportunity for Australians to talk about their mental health, learn how to best support each other and recognise when they might need to put their own hand up for help.
"Mid North Coast locals have had so much fun pushing up and learning about mental health with us for the past two years, so we can't wait to do it all again in 2023.
"More people than ever before are reaching out to Lifeline for help and support, and the money raised through The Push-Up Challenge will support our services to be there for anyone, anytime, whatever the reason."
Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 13 11 14 or by texting 0477 13 11 14. 13YARN is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis support line available 24/7 on 13 92 76.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
