Catherine Vaara loves the ripple effect of Lifeline Mid Coast's work.
The ripple effect comes in many forms.
"When I was on the phones, I loved it when I heard a sigh of relief or a sigh where the distress was diminished a bit, that the burden was lightened a bit," the Lifeline Mid Coast CEO said.
"Here as the CEO, I think it's knowing the staff and board are on the same page. I am just really proud that we are a team."
Ms Vaara has marked 20 years as Lifeline Mid Coast CEO.
She said Lifeline Mid Coast had come a long way in the past two decades from paper-based notes and sleeping by the 13 11 14 crisis support phones to today's technology support.
Ms Vaara recalls during the early days as Lifeline Mid Coast CEO, she would go into the back room to answer phones when needed.
Back then, Lifeline Mid Coast volunteers answered about 6000 calls annually from Nambucca Heads in the north to Bulahdelah in the south.
Today, the centre contributes to the national crisis line, with volunteers and staff answering more than 26,000 callers in crisis a year.
"We know since COVID that our need for volunteers and our need to be present has increased," she said.
The volume of calls jumped about 25 per cent since the 2019-2020 bushfires and hasn't gone down.
About 1100 calls in January specifically related to financial distress and homelessness.
Lifeline Mid Coast is a leading provider of prevention, intervention and postvention suicide support services on the Mid North Coast.
The centre contributes to the national crisis line and provides support groups such as Support After Suicide for those impacted by suicide and Eclipse for people who have survived a suicide attempt.
It offers training opportunities to the community and frontline workers, raising awareness in suicide prevention, crisis support counselling, domestic violence and mental health.
Ms Vaara said she was proud of the board, the volunteers and staff.
"They have all come on board with my visions to create an encompassing service around suicide prevention and postvention which meets best or emerging practice," she said.
The Lifeline shops and community fundraising support Lifeline Mid Coast.
Lifeline Mid Coast's Glenn Parker said Ms Vaara's sustainable service vision meant the Lifeline shops were critical to the ongoing work.
He said the commitment of the vast network of shop volunteers and staff, and the community's generosity in donating to and shopping at the stores meant Lifeline Mid Coast could deliver suicide prevention and crisis support programs in its towns.
Lifeline Mid Coast has outgrown the Sherwood Drive office in Port Macquarie and hopes to relocate down the track to allow for expansion.
"That will take a lot of money and we hope that the public and governments would see the worth of what we are doing and want to contribute when we finally find a space we can make our own," Ms Vaara said.
Lifeline's 13 11 14 Crisis Support Line is recruiting volunteers to answer calls and help Australians in their moment of crisis.
There will be an information session on August 1 from 6pm to 8pm at Lifeline Mid Coast's office at 5 Sherwood Road.
Contact 6581 2800 or email admin@lifelinemidcoast.org.au to inquire or RSVP.
Lifeline Mid Coast trains around 40 volunteers every year for the telephone crisis supporter workplace training, a nationally-recognised training program on behalf of Lifeline Australia.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
