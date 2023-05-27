Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Hastings Valley Vikings back in winner's list with Jakob Haines' sideline conversion

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 28 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hastings Valley players mob Jakob Haines after his sideline conversion handed them victory on Saturday. Picture by Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock
Hastings Valley players mob Jakob Haines after his sideline conversion handed them victory on Saturday. Picture by Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock

Hastings Valley fullback Jakob Haines kept calm under pressure to land a sideline conversion after full-time to hand the Vikings a 33-31 triumph over Southern Cross University Marlins on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.