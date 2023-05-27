The state government has bought and pledged to protect 4500 hectares of koala habitat stretching from Comboyne to South Kempsey.
In her address to the National Koala Conference conference on Saturday, May 27, NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe announced that the land near Wauchope had been purchased by the NPWS.
"These are the kinds of things that we need to do," she said.
"More connected habitat, going into world heritage areas, [and] building the corridors that we need are the things that are going to make a difference."
The land, which was previously privately owned, is positioned between four existing NPWS reserves and between two known koala populations at Comboyne and South Kempsey.
The hope is that by connecting these reserves, koalas will secure safe corridors for the koalas to move through the landscape.
The property is currently home to between 30 to 60 koalas but also provides suitable habitat for at least 45 threatened species including the spotted-tailed quoll, Hastings River mouse and great glider.
Koala Conservation Australia general manager Maria Doherty said it was thrilling to hear the acquisition of 4500 thousand hectares of land.
"It's really important land too because it's a corridor that connects a couple of national parks as well," she said.
"It's a really, really good incentive.
"We've got a lot of koalas on that land so it will be really great that we've got it."
The acquisition is also expected to enhance protection for declared wilderness areas that border the property, which form part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area.
Experts in koala conservation have shared stories and information at the National Koala Conference including the endangered status of the species.
"We're seeing a similar story up and down the coastline in particular but also in the Hinterland were the koalas have just been so smashed by various different elements," Ms Doherty said.
"We have to do something now.
"The time for talking is over."
Koala Conservation Australia which operates at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has also seen a notable difference in numbers on the Mid North Coast.
The hospital normally treats 250 koalas each year but the number of patients have dramatically dropped.
"This year we haven't even gotten up to 100 and we're halfway through the year," Ms Doherty said.
"They're just not there anymore so we have to do something."
Ms Sharpe said fewer numbers of koalas coming into the hospital was not something to be celebrated.
"It's something that tells us that the population is in decline," she said
"And that was really a worrying thing."
Ms Sharpe also spoke about the NSW Koala Strategy which was used to fund the acquisition of the land.
"There is money that is invested here but I really want to make sure that the NSW Koala Strategy is actually fit for purpose," she said.
"We've now got new money in...$193 million worth plus some other bits around the place.
"I don't want to get to the end of four years and find we're in a worse situation than we are."
