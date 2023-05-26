Three players have been suspended by the North Coast Rugby League judiciary after being sent off in the women's match between Wauchope and Wingham on May 13.
Wingham's Tahee French pleaded guilty to two charges; striking and re-entering the field of play.
She has been suspended for 29 matches.
Her team-mate Nyoka Dumas pleaded guilty to striking and has been suspended for six games.
Another player, Dominique Lardner from Wauchope, was cited after NSWRL's review of video from the game.
She had her sentence reduced from four games to two games after taking an early guilty plea on a charge of running into a melee.
She was not required to appear at the hearing.
A third player, Wauchope's Colleen Lardner, was also sent off but has yet to face the judiciary.
The players were sent off by referee Eric Droguett following a brawl that erupted just before halftime.
Also at the judiciary, Port City centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper pleaded guilty to a contrary conduct charge and will miss the next two matches.
Lester Andrews from Wingham reserve grade will miss one game on a head butt charge while Mason Hayne from Taree City reserve grade also misses one game on a striking charge.
