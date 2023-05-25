Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Fantasy Glades struck a chord with our readers; now it's up for sale

By Sue Stephenson and Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:59am, first published May 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the Port News put the call out in April for reader photos of Fantasy Glades in its heyday, we never expected such an overwhelming response - or for it to go up for sale a couple of weeks later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.