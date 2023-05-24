Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Ken Little's surf report: 'this is my favourite place in the world'

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated May 25 2023 - 10:01am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve and Ken at Plomer. Picture by Ruth Goodwin
Steve and Ken at Plomer. Picture by Ruth Goodwin

May 24, 2023: I've just had five days in the cabins at Point Plomer with the surf crew for our annual May trip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.