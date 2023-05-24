May 24, 2023: I've just had five days in the cabins at Point Plomer with the surf crew for our annual May trip.
It's always good; southwest winds most days with a little 1.5 metre swell.
Plomer Point has turned it on and has been pumping.
Nothing like catching up with mates, then sitting around the fire at night bragging about the waves we caught that day. And the bonus is having Andrew and Ruth there with us, taking special photos of the moments in the surf and by the fire.
Craig Brazel from Crestwood surfed particularly well.
We also filled in the surfing gaps with a fishing trip to Back Plomer Beach to catch lunch for the next day.
We all look forward to this week every year and have the best time.
So, if you are looking for a great place to stay, this is my favourite place in the world and the cabins are my recommended stay.
But you will need to book ahead at "Point Plomer Holidays Cabins" as they are highly sought after. Just keep in mind when planning your next getaway, there's a great selection of cabins for the family or a large group. A big bonus is when you get out of the surf, a nice hot shower awaits.
With so many different waves at your fingertips, it's only a quick trip and you are at the famous Crescent Head point break.
Now to surf conditions for the Port Macquarie area.
Swell will pick up Saturday to 2 -3 metres from the south and hold over the weekend, then drop back Monday to 1 - 1.5 metres, so best beaches will be the open beaches.
Bonny Hills, North Haven Breakwall, Towns at Middies and the Breakwall are looking okay, too.
Winds could be gusting up to 15 knots from the W-SW at times so it will affect the size of the waves with a big offshore spray.
Tides will be running out in the morning and late afternoon so good conditions at Breakwall for the Bodyboarders.
The water temp should be steady at 20 -21 degrees. So, warmer in the water than out of it.
There is something special about spending time with your mates. It's called quality time where memories are created, and friendships begin.
So, take care out there and enjoy the waves with your mates.
Kenny
