Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police called and beer can hurled onto field during two Mid North Coast league matches

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 22 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley and Port Sharks players scuffle during a Group 3 rugby league fixture on May 21. The fisticuffs continued in the crowd in the closing stages of the contest.
Macleay Valley and Port Sharks players scuffle during a Group 3 rugby league fixture on May 21. The fisticuffs continued in the crowd in the closing stages of the contest.

A nearly-full beer can was hurled from the crowd while a scuffle broke out on the sidelines during the closing stages of two separate Group 3 rugby league fixtures at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.