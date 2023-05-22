A nearly-full beer can was hurled from the crowd while a scuffle broke out on the sidelines during the closing stages of two separate Group 3 rugby league fixtures at the weekend.
The two incidents marred Port Macquarie Sharks' 22-10 victory over Macleay Valley Mustangs and Port City Breakers' 36-6 triumph over Wauchope Blues on May 21.
A number of on-field push-and-shove moments punctuated the Sharks' win before police were called to intervene after tensions continued to rise off the field at Regional Stadium following full-time.
It remains to be seen what action - if any - will be taken against the clubs in question when Group 3 officials meet later in the week to discuss what happens next.
"We'll have a meeting this week and discuss both incidents and go from there," Group 3 rugby league chief executive Mal Drury said.
The physical altercation in Port Macquarie took place inside the front gate although Mr Drury acknowledged he "cannot blame the Sharks" directly.
"Mick [Gilmour] was in the middle of the crowd all afternoon because he knew it was an area that could cause problems," he said.
"We do not want to see anything like that at all, whether it's down the street, in a park or anywhere. We're not about that sort of thing."
Mr Drury said the Sharks president had been on the "front foot" and investigations would continue this week.
"Four or five police cars turned up and took control of the situation and the Macleay Valley people went down to the police station and gave their statements of what happened," Mr Drury said.
"There were a couple of guys who are not Port Sharks supporters and there was a bit of banter between some people from Kempsey and Port Macquarie and sometimes banter escalates."
The second incident involved a nearly full beer can being hurled from the crowd at Lank Bain Sporting Complex which saw officials call the game off with 12 minutes remaining.
It narrowly missed spectators and officials and the perpetrator was ejected from the ground. Port City led 36-6 and will be awarded the competition points.
"It was a stupid incident by a guy that had a brain snap and it (the can) was apparently pretty full, but the information I have is that it never hit anybody," Mr Drury said.
"The guy in question has been around football long enough to know how stupid he was.
"Wauchope dealt with it and that's all they can do. They'll probably ban him from future games and we'll deal with that once we get the full story."
Port Macquarie Police were contacted but were unavailable for comment.
