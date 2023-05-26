The Mid North Mixed Challenge for Year 11 and 12 students kicked off on Thursday May 25 at Tuffins Lane Playing Fields with students from Taree to Kempsey taking a crack at touch football.
For MacKillop College school captains Fleur Sherlock and Lennox Jenson, it was a chance to have a break during their final year of school.
"It was lots of fun," said Fleur.
"Because we're in the senior school so we don't get much sport anymore," said Lennox.
"It was nice to get out and have a crack."
The mixed challenge saw both boys and girls playing together with three boys and three girls from each team always on the field.
"We've never really played mixed before at school," said Fleur.
MacKillop students were joined by teams from Camden Haven High School, Manning Valley Anglican College, Kempsey Adventist School and Newman Senior Technical College.
Camden Haven High and Newman College progressed into the grand final at the end of the day with tight game between the two teams.
The Newman team were able to reach the winning score just five minutes before the end of the game, defeating Camden Haven High by 5-2.
NSW Touch game development officer for the Mid North Coast Cameron Maxwell said that the day had been perfect.
"The kids have been in great spirits...really enjoying the touch [football]," he said.
"It's been pretty good quality."
It's Mr Maxwell's first year in the development role but he said that he has been involved in touch football for a long time.
"We do it because the kids love playing touch football," Mr Maxwell said.
"We love seeing the kids play touch football [and] we love seeing them smile when they score a try.
"It's all about getting the kids involved, getting them active."
