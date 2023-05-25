Port Macquarie News
The baby names that top the list of the Mid North Coast's most popular

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:30am
Port Macquarie mums Danielle Edwards with Goldie (five-weeks-old), Sigourney Hurrell (four-months-old), Emma Schwartzkoff with Charlie (six-months-old) and Alice Edwards with Lennox (10-months-old). Picture by Liz Langdale
Port Macquarie-Hastings mums have revealed how they chose their baby names after state data was released for the most popular names in 2022.

