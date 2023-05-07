Crowds gathered early to get a chance to spot their favourite athlete, support family members and check out the start of this year's Ironman Australia Port Macquarie event.
Hundreds gathered with signs, cameras and coffee at Westport Park as athletes dived into the water.
As the day progresses, supporters and volunteers were at the ready for the bike and running courses.
Marine Rescue coordinator Ray Angel and his dedicated team have been keeping their eyes of athletes in the water for the swim course.
At 7:45am, there had only been two incidents in the water where athletes had gotten a cramp while swimming.
They both had been attended to by Marine Rescue and continued to the course.
"Gone back out on the course so they haven't stopped," Mr Angel said.
Mr Angel said that it was fairly normal for there to be limited incidents out on the water.
"They give a lot of notice," he said.
"The town puts out all these notices weeks in advance and the fishermen know it's going to be shut."
Fresh from the water, Port Pacers Running club Christie Cristoforo and Vicky Dawkins confirmed that the water had been lovely even at 6:20am.
"The temperature was beautiful but the current was the wrong way for how we like it," Ms Cristoforo said.
"It was a bit brutal out there.
"Lots of people obviously trying for a win so it was a bit rough but it's all part of it."
"We did start in the first wave so all the competitive people were in- and us," Ms Dawkins said.
It isn't the pairs first time running in Ironman but this year they are both running as part of a relay team.
When asked why they keep coming back, Ms Cristoforo's answer was simple.
"We live here which helps and we're insane," she said.
"It's a good event, the town feels really good, lots of people are out.
"It's a great vibe."
Warringah Triathlon club members David Wiles and Chris Ryan have travelled up from the Northern beaches of Sydney to compete in the bike course.
This year's laps and hills did present some challenges.
"The bike course was a little harder than it was last year but to be honest, conditions today were perfect," Mr Wiles said.
"We know the course so we knew what to expect," Ms Ryan said.
"Conditions were perfect and there is great support out there from volunteers.
"It was really great to have that much support with us."
Having finished for the day, Mr Wiles and Ms Ryan said they plan to get coffee, lunch, dinner and watching the rest of the Ironman competition.
