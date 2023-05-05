Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Updated: traffic changes, course maps and Ironman Australia by the numbers

By Newsroom
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:04pm, first published May 5 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Updated: traffic changes, course maps and Ironman Australia fun facts
Updated: traffic changes, course maps and Ironman Australia fun facts

Port Macquarie is already a maze of "road closed" and detour signs ahead of Ironman Australia on Sunday, May 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.