Updated: traffic changes, course maps and Ironman Australia fun facts

Port Macquarie is already a maze of "road closed" and detour signs ahead of Ironman Australia on Sunday, May 7.
We've put together a guide to road closures and important race information, followed by some fun facts to share with fellow spectators.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this weekend on the Pacific Highway from 4am to 6pm on Sunday, May 7.
Those wanting to access Port Macquarie via the Port Macquarie Interchange are advised that there will be slight delays due to increased traffic. Exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Motorists travelling southbound wanting to access Port Macquarie via Hastings River Drive, will need to continue on the Pacific Highway to the Port Macquarie Interchange and take the exit to Oxley Highway.
During the event hours of 4am to 6pm, northbound motorists wanting to access Telegraph Point will need to plan for additional travel time. To detour:
Follow the direction of signage and traffic control.
Scroll through the embedded maps or click the links at the bottom for the course map and road closures.
Link to map 1: Settlement Point and Port Macquarie
Link to map 2: Pacific Drive and Lake Cathie
Link to map 3: Pembrooke and Redbank
0 - Times Ironman athletes have taken to the bike course to be featured in 2023
1 - Lighthouses athletes will ride past
2 - Ironman Australia professional champions to be crowned on Sunday - one male and one female
2 - Times that athletes will cross the weir on the swim course
3.8 - Distance in kilometres of the swim element of the event
6 - Number of athletes who will celebrate their birthday on race day
18 - Age of the youngest competitor
22 - Professional triathletes set to race
42.2 - Distance in kilometres of the run element of the event
47 - Countries to be represented
70 - Length in metres of the finish line red carpet
71 - Age of the oldest male athlete
75 - Age of the oldest female athlete
150 - Traffic marshalls and traffic controllers on course
180 - Distance in kilometres of the bike element of the event
226 - Total distance in kilometres each Ironman competitor will cover
1,300 - Crowd control barriers in use on race day
1,500 - Volunteers supporting the event. Volunteers will be raising funds for their groups by taking part
2006 - Year that the event moved to Port Macquarie
2,700+ - Athletes to race in either Ironman or Ironman 70.3 races on Sunday
3,000 - Litres of Coca-Cola available for athletes along the course
4,000 - Anzac Biscuits to be consumed by athletes on Sunday
5,680 - Bananas available on course for athletes
6,000 - Cans of Red Bull available to athletes
20,000 - Bottles of water and Gatorade on bike course
21,000 - Litres of water to be provided to athletes at aid stations on course
