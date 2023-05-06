Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Port City Breakers defeat Taree City Bulls in Group 3 rugby league clash in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:01pm, first published May 6 2023 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port City always looked to have Taree City's measure, but it still took them 72 minutes before they would have felt comfortable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.